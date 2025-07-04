Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets on sale in Montclair at Wellmont Theatre

Foreigner reunites with original front-man Lou Gramm for a one-night stand at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 11, 2025, 8 p.m. The rare pairing promises fist-pumping classics “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and Gramm’s soaring “I Want to Know What Love Is” inside the 2,500-seat art-deco venue.

Tickets are available now through the Wellmont box office and ScoreBig, where no hidden ticket fees keep classic-rock budgets under control.

Gramm last joined Mick Jones’s current lineup for select festival cameos; Montclair marks his first full-length Tri-State set in nearly a decade. Fans can expect dueling vocals with current front-man Kelly Hansen, lush harmonies from a five-piece band and extended sax solos that bring “Urgent” to a boiling point. The Wellmont’s tiered floor and balcony ensure strong sightlines even for late arrivals scooting in from NYC via NJ Transit.

The historic theater anchors Montclair’s buzzing arts district—restaurants and craft-beer bars line Bloomfield Avenue for pre-show bites. Municipal decks offer $10 evening parking within a two-block stroll.

