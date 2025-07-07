Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets on sale in Montclair

Foreigner reunites with original vocalist Lou Gramm for a one-night stand at Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 12, 2025. The 2,800-seat venue will echo with arena-rock staples such as “Cold as Ice,” “Urgent” and the timeless power ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Tickets are on sale now. While the Wellmont box office remains an option, fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden service fees and instant digital delivery.

This stop lands near the end of the band’s announced farewell run, making it one of the final opportunities for Tri-State rock devotees to see guitarist Mick Jones and Gramm share the stage. The pair last visited North Jersey nearly a decade ago; advance demand suggests another sell-out is imminent.

Set in Montclair’s vibrant downtown, the restored 1920s theater offers clear sightlines, upgraded acoustics and a cozy balcony—ideal for sing-along choruses and Gramm’s distinctive tenor. Arrive early to explore Bloomfield Avenue’s restaurants before settling in for a hit-packed evening that spans the group’s 45-year career.

Whether you first spun Foreigner vinyl in the ’70s or discovered them on streaming playlists, this reunion promises classic-rock nostalgia delivered with modern production punch.

Shop for Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets at Wellmont Theatre on December 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.