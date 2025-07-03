Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets on sale in Staten Island at St. George Theatre

Foreigner reunites with original front-man Lou Gramm for a special one-night classic-rock celebration at Staten Island’s historic St. George Theatre on Dec. 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. The restored 1929 venue’s ornate interior will echo with hits such as “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Juke Box Hero.”

Tickets are on sale now at the St. George Theatre box office, but fans can also find seats on ScoreBig—where every price is free of surprise service charges and delivered with instant confirmation.

This rare tri-state–area appearance pairs founding vocalist Gramm with guitarist Mick Jones’ touring powerhouse, ensuring both nostalgia and top-flight musicianship. Recent setlists have spanned four decades of FM favorites while adding deep-cut gems for dedicated fans.

St. George Theatre’s intimate 1,900-seat capacity means attendees will feel every soaring harmony up close. Located a ferry ride from lower Manhattan, the theater offers a bucket-list backdrop for die-hard classic-rock collectors eager to hear one of the era’s most enduring catalogs performed by its iconic voice.

