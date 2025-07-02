Foreigner Teams Up with Original Frontman Lou Gramm for December Tour

Foreigner will reunite with founding vocalist Lou Gramm for a special eight-date U.S. tour this December.
The brief run, billed as the “Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour,” is set to begin December 3 and 4 in Port Chester, New York. From there, the band is set to make stops in Staten Island, Bethlehem, Wallingford, and Montclair before wrapping up on December 13 in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center.
The upcoming trek arrives as Foreigner continues its transition in lead vocalists. Luis Maldonado, who recently stepped in for longtime frontman Kelly Hansen during a Latin American tour, will officially lead the band for this December run.
Maldonado is expected to permanently assume vocal duties following the group’s already announced summer tour dates. In a notable twist for longtime fans, Lou Gramm will also appear at these shows, performing select songs alongside Maldonado.
Maldonado and Gramm previously shared the stage earlier this year while touring Mexico and South America. Reflecting on that experience, Maldonado expressed enthusiasm about performing with the original singer once again.
“Earlier this year, we toured Mexico and South America with the incredible Lou Gramm,” Maldonado said in a statement.
“We all had such a fantastic time performing and being together, and it’s with that same excitement I look forward to working with Lou again. He was an integral part of the writing and recording of the Foreigner 4 album and his presence will add a historic dimension to our forthcoming tour.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
|July 4, 2025
|Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, Windsor, Ont.
|July 5, 2025
|FireKeepers Casino, Battle Creek, Mich.
|July 12, 2025
|Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
|July 24, 2025
|Ohio State Fair, Columbus
|July 25, 2025
|Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.
|July 26, 2025
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
|Aug. 7, 2025
|Erie County Fair, Hamburg, N.Y.
|Aug. 8, 2025
|Neon Nights Country Music Festival, North Lawrence, Ohio
|Aug. 28, 2025
|The Fair at the PNE, Vancouver, B.C.
|Aug. 30, 2025
|Alaska State Fair, Palmer, Alaska
|Sept. 11, 2025
|The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa, Okla.
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Cedar Lake Cellars Winery, Wright City, Mo.
|Sept. 21, 2025
|The Big E Arena, West Springfield, Mass.
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.
|Oct. 10, 2025
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J.
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J.
|Oct. 21, 2025
|Mary Brown’s Centre, St. John’s, N.L.
|Oct. 23, 2025
|Centre 200, Sydney, N.S.
|Oct. 24, 2025
|Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, N.S.
|Oct. 25, 2025
|Avenir Centre, Moncton, N.B.
|Oct. 27, 2025
|Place des Arts, Montreal, Que.
|Oct. 28, 2025
|The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Ont.
|Oct. 29, 2025
|Centre Slush Puppie, Kingston, Ont.
|Oct. 30, 2025
|Sudbury Community Arena, Sudbury, Ont.
|Nov. 1, 2025
|GFL Memorial Gardens, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
|Nov. 2, 2025
|Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay, Ont.
|Nov. 5, 2025
|Co-op Place, Medicine Hat, Alta.
|Nov. 6, 2025
|Memorial Arena, Cranbrook, B.C.
|Nov. 7, 2025
|Prospera Place, Kelowna, B.C.
|Dec. 3, 2025
|Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y.
|Dec. 4, 2025
|Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y.
|Dec. 6, 2025
|St. George Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Staten Island, N.Y.
|Dec. 7, 2025
|Wind Creek Event Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Bethlehem, Pa.
|Dec. 9, 2025
|Oakdale Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Wallingford, Conn.
|Dec. 11, 2025
|Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J.
|Dec. 12, 2025
|Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J.
|Dec. 13, 2025
|Community Arts Center (featuring Lou Gramm), Williamsport, Pa.
