Foreigner Teams Up with Original Frontman Lou Gramm for December Tour

Foreigner will reunite with founding vocalist Lou Gramm for a special eight-date U.S. tour this December.

The brief run, billed as the “Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour,” is set to begin December 3 and 4 in Port Chester, New York. From there, the band is set to make stops in Staten Island, Bethlehem, Wallingford, and Montclair before wrapping up on December 13 in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center.

The upcoming trek arrives as Foreigner continues its transition in lead vocalists. Luis Maldonado, who recently stepped in for longtime frontman Kelly Hansen during a Latin American tour, will officially lead the band for this December run.

Maldonado is expected to permanently assume vocal duties following the group’s already announced summer tour dates. In a notable twist for longtime fans, Lou Gramm will also appear at these shows, performing select songs alongside Maldonado.

Maldonado and Gramm previously shared the stage earlier this year while touring Mexico and South America. Reflecting on that experience, Maldonado expressed enthusiasm about performing with the original singer once again.

“Earlier this year, we toured Mexico and South America with the incredible Lou Gramm,” Maldonado said in a statement.

“We all had such a fantastic time performing and being together, and it’s with that same excitement I look forward to working with Lou again. He was an integral part of the writing and recording of the Foreigner 4 album and his presence will add a historic dimension to our forthcoming tour.”

A Live Nation pre-sale for the December dates begins July 9 at 10 a.m. local time using code LIGHTS. General ticket sales start July 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticket information, visit Foreigner's official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City July 4, 2025 Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, Windsor, Ont. July 5, 2025 FireKeepers Casino, Battle Creek, Mich. July 12, 2025 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls, Wis. July 24, 2025 Ohio State Fair, Columbus July 25, 2025 Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis. July 26, 2025 Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Aug. 7, 2025 Erie County Fair, Hamburg, N.Y. Aug. 8, 2025 Neon Nights Country Music Festival, North Lawrence, Ohio Aug. 28, 2025 The Fair at the PNE, Vancouver, B.C. Aug. 30, 2025 Alaska State Fair, Palmer, Alaska Sept. 11, 2025 The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa, Okla. Sept. 13, 2025 Cedar Lake Cellars Winery, Wright City, Mo. Sept. 21, 2025 The Big E Arena, West Springfield, Mass. Oct. 3, 2025 Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla. Oct. 4, 2025 Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla. Oct. 10, 2025 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J. Oct. 11, 2025 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J. Oct. 21, 2025 Mary Brown’s Centre, St. John’s, N.L. Oct. 23, 2025 Centre 200, Sydney, N.S. Oct. 24, 2025 Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, N.S. Oct. 25, 2025 Avenir Centre, Moncton, N.B. Oct. 27, 2025 Place des Arts, Montreal, Que. Oct. 28, 2025 The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Ont. Oct. 29, 2025 Centre Slush Puppie, Kingston, Ont. Oct. 30, 2025 Sudbury Community Arena, Sudbury, Ont. Nov. 1, 2025 GFL Memorial Gardens, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Nov. 2, 2025 Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay, Ont. Nov. 5, 2025 Co-op Place, Medicine Hat, Alta. Nov. 6, 2025 Memorial Arena, Cranbrook, B.C. Nov. 7, 2025 Prospera Place, Kelowna, B.C. Dec. 3, 2025 Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y. Dec. 4, 2025 Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y. Dec. 6, 2025 St. George Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Staten Island, N.Y. Dec. 7, 2025 Wind Creek Event Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Bethlehem, Pa. Dec. 9, 2025 Oakdale Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Wallingford, Conn. Dec. 11, 2025 Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J. Dec. 12, 2025 Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J. Dec. 13, 2025 Community Arts Center (featuring Lou Gramm), Williamsport, Pa.

