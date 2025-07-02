Foreigner Teams Up with Original Frontman Lou Gramm for December Tour

Foreigner will reunite with founding vocalist Lou Gramm for a special eight-date U.S. tour this December. 

The brief run, billed as the “Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour,” is set to begin December 3 and 4 in Port Chester, New York. From there, the band is set to make stops in Staten Island, Bethlehem, Wallingford, and Montclair before wrapping up on December 13 in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center. 

The upcoming trek arrives as Foreigner continues its transition in lead vocalists. Luis Maldonado, who recently stepped in for longtime frontman Kelly Hansen during a Latin American tour, will officially lead the band for this December run.

Maldonado is expected to permanently assume vocal duties following the group’s already announced summer tour dates. In a notable twist for longtime fans, Lou Gramm will also appear at these shows, performing select songs alongside Maldonado.

Maldonado and Gramm previously shared the stage earlier this year while touring Mexico and South America. Reflecting on that experience, Maldonado expressed enthusiasm about performing with the original singer once again. 

“Earlier this year, we toured Mexico and South America with the incredible Lou Gramm,” Maldonado said in a statement.

“We all had such a fantastic time performing and being together, and it’s with that same excitement I look forward to working with Lou again. He was an integral part of the writing and recording of the Foreigner 4 album and his presence will add a historic dimension to our forthcoming tour.”

A Live Nation pre-sale for the December dates begins July 9 at 10 a.m. local time using code LIGHTS. General ticket sales start July 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticket information, visit Foreigner's official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Foreigner Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
July 4, 2025Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, Windsor, Ont.
July 5, 2025FireKeepers Casino, Battle Creek, Mich.
July 12, 2025Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
July 24, 2025Ohio State Fair, Columbus
July 25, 2025Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.
July 26, 2025Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Aug. 7, 2025Erie County Fair, Hamburg, N.Y.
Aug. 8, 2025Neon Nights Country Music Festival, North Lawrence, Ohio
Aug. 28, 2025The Fair at the PNE, Vancouver, B.C.
Aug. 30, 2025Alaska State Fair, Palmer, Alaska
Sept. 11, 2025The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa, Okla.
Sept. 13, 2025Cedar Lake Cellars Winery, Wright City, Mo.
Sept. 21, 2025The Big E Arena, West Springfield, Mass.
Oct. 3, 2025Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.
Oct. 4, 2025Choctaw Casino at Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.
Oct. 10, 2025Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J.
Oct. 11, 2025Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J.
Oct. 21, 2025Mary Brown’s Centre, St. John’s, N.L.
Oct. 23, 2025Centre 200, Sydney, N.S.
Oct. 24, 2025Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, N.S.
Oct. 25, 2025Avenir Centre, Moncton, N.B.
Oct. 27, 2025Place des Arts, Montreal, Que.
Oct. 28, 2025The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Ont.
Oct. 29, 2025Centre Slush Puppie, Kingston, Ont.
Oct. 30, 2025Sudbury Community Arena, Sudbury, Ont.
Nov. 1, 2025GFL Memorial Gardens, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Nov. 2, 2025Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay, Ont.
Nov. 5, 2025Co-op Place, Medicine Hat, Alta.
Nov. 6, 2025Memorial Arena, Cranbrook, B.C.
Nov. 7, 2025Prospera Place, Kelowna, B.C.
Dec. 3, 2025Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y.
Dec. 4, 2025Capitol Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Port Chester, N.Y.
Dec. 6, 2025St. George Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Staten Island, N.Y.
Dec. 7, 2025Wind Creek Event Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Bethlehem, Pa.
Dec. 9, 2025Oakdale Theatre (featuring Lou Gramm), Wallingford, Conn.
Dec. 11, 2025Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J.
Dec. 12, 2025Wellmont Theater (featuring Lou Gramm), Montclair, N.J.
Dec. 13, 2025Community Arts Center (featuring Lou Gramm), Williamsport, Pa.

