Foreigner tickets on sale in Wallingford at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Foreigner brings four decades of arena rock to Connecticut’s Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Dec. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The “Feels Like the First Time” hit-makers will roll out 16 Top-30 smashes beneath the venue’s famed rotating-in-the-round stage.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans may purchase at Oakdale’s box office, but ScoreBig lists floor, loge and balcony seats with no hidden ticket fees, freeing up funds for holiday merch bundles.

Front-man Kelly Hansen channels Lou Gramm’s power notes while founding guitarist Mick Jones anchors anthem-ready riffs. Expect arena-sized lighting inside the 4,800-seat amphitheater-turned-theatre, plus an acoustic mini-set that spotlights “Girl on the Moon.” Oakdale sits minutes off I-91, drawing fans from Hartford, New Haven and Springfield.

Doors open at 6; arrive early for tailgate-style food trucks on South Turnpike Road or to snag $10 on-site parking.

