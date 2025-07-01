Fred Armisen’s Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome tickets on sale in Monterey, Calif.

Fred Armisen’s Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome

Fred Armisen’s Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome lands at the Golden State Theatre in Monterey, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. This unique show blends Armisen’s signature comic flair with live-music elements for a one-of-a-kind evening.

Best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Portlandia,” Fred Armisen has carved a niche combining stand-up, sketch comedy and music. His Comedy For Musicians series invites local and touring artists to collaborate onstage, creating improvisational moments that thrill audiences.

The Golden State Theatre’s ornate interior and intimate capacity make it the perfect backdrop for Armisen’s offbeat humor and surprise guest musicians. Fans can expect an evening full of laughter, live jams and unexpected theatrical bits.

