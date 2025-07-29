Frozen & Encanto On Ice tickets on sale in Toledo at Huntington Center

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto adds three new holiday performances at Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, giving Northwest Ohio families even more chances to belt “Let It Go” and dance the “Family Madrigal” live on ice. The additional shows take place Saturday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., plus a Sunday finale on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for all December dates are on sale now. While Huntington Center’s box office is a traditional option, savvy guests can avoid hidden fees by securing seats through ScoreBig, which displays the final price up front—whether you’re hunting for budget upper‑bowl spots or splurging on VIP character experiences and meet‑and‑greets.

This dual‑story edition melds Arendelle’s snow‑filled magic with the Casita’s kaleidoscope of color, using aerial straps, snowfall cannons and rotating platforms to spotlight world‑class skaters. Elsa soars in sparkling triple axels, Olaf cracks jokes about beach days and Mirabel rallies the Madrigals for a heart‑warming finale that leaves confetti‑snowflakes drifting across the rink.

Huntington Center’s 8,000‑seat configuration ensures excellent sightlines even from the ends, and its downtown location offers easy parking plus pre‑show cocoa and coney dogs in Hensville. Costumes are encouraged—past audiences have been a sea of blue gowns and butterfly‑print ponchos—so grab the light‑up wand, settle in and let the holiday magic begin.

Frozen & Encanto Toledo Performance Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.