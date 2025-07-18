G Flip tickets on sale in Dallas at The Bomb Factory

G Flip brings high-energy alt-pop and virtuoso drumming skills to Dallas’s The Bomb Factory on Sept. 13, 2025. The Melbourne-born multi-instrumentalist—known for breakouts “About You” and “Killing My Time”—has become a festival favorite for sweat-drenched live sets that pair cathartic lyrics with pounding rhythms.

Tickets for the Dallas date are on sale now. Secure yours at The Bomb Factory box office or head to ScoreBig, where ticket hunters avoid service-fee sticker shock.

Since releasing debut LP About Us, G Flip (Georgia Flipo) has racked up ARIA nominations, late-night TV appearances and a devoted online following drawn to their candid songwriting on love and identity. The 4,300-capacity Bomb Factory—an East Dallas staple that has hosted everyone from Erykah Badu to Nine Inch Nails—offers an ideal warehouse vibe for G Flip’s mix of indie grit and pop hooks.

Expect live drum solos, crowd-surf moments and new tracks teased from an upcoming sophomore album. Dallas marks one of only a handful of U.S. club shows before G Flip returns to Australia, making North Texas one of the best places to catch them up close in 2025.

Shop for G Flip tickets at The Bomb Factory on September 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on G Flip tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.