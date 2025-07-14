Gary Allan tickets on sale in West Wendover at Peppermill Concert Hall

Gary Allan will light up Peppermill Concert Hall in West Wendover, Nevada, for two nights of no-frills country on Sept. 11 and 12, 2025. The veteran hit-maker behind chart-toppers like “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” and “Watching Airplanes” brings his raw vocals and renegade swagger to the intimate 1,000-seat venue, giving fans the chance to hear favorites from Ruthless alongside classics from his platinum catalog. Tickets for both West Wendover performances are on sale now. The Peppermill box office is one option, but savvy concertgoers can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—ever. Allan’s history with Nevada audiences runs deep; his high-energy shows routinely pack casinos from Reno to Mesquite. Known for blending honky-tonk grit with heartfelt ballads, he’s earned critical acclaim and a legion of loyal fans over three decades on the road. Expect a setlist heavy on sing-along staples plus fresh tracks that showcase his signature edge. West Wendover’s Peppermill Concert Hall—renowned for crisp acoustics and intimate sightlines—makes it one of the best places in the West to catch a star up close. Plan a weekend getaway on the Nevada-Utah border and pair the show with gaming, fine dining and desert views. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gary Allan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.