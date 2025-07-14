George Strait Announces ‘Strait To The Heart’ Benefit to Support Texas Flood Victims

George Strait will headline a flood relief benefit concert to support victims of the recent catastrophic flooding in Texas’ Hill Country.

The country music legend, along with Vaqueros del Mar partner Tom Cusick, announced plans for “Strait To The Heart,” a special dinner and concert taking place July 27 at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena in Boerne, Texas.

The event will raise funds for families affected by the flooding and provide resources for recovery efforts in the region. All proceeds will go directly to flood victims through the 501c3 Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund, as well as established Hill Country relief organizations.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives.

The concert will feature a lineup of Strait’s friends and fellow country artists, including William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook, and members of Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band.

Cusick noted the importance of responding quickly to the community’s needs.

“The road ahead will be a long one, however the immediate need is so great that we didn’t want to wait,” Cusick said. “Together, we can show our neighbors that when hardship strikes, Texas and our Country stand strong, and we stand together.”

Additional contributions can be made by emailing Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.