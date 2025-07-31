Gigi Perez tickets on sale in Houston at House of Blues

Gigi Perez during an interview in January 2025 | Photo credit: POPDUST via Wikimedia Commons

Gigi Perez brings her confessional alt-rock to House of Blues – Houston on Oct. 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Brooklyn-raised singer, celebrated for raw tracks “Girl” and “Sometimes (Backwood),” melds ’90s-tinged guitars with gut-punch lyrics about mental health and identity.

Tickets are available now from the venue and through ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service charges.

Perez—who first gained traction on TikTok with DIY bedroom recordings—has toured with Maggie Rogers and Arlo Parks. Her 2025 debut album, Permanent Ink, pairs stadium-sized choruses with delicate string arrangements, promising a dynamic live showcase.

House of Blues’ 1,500-seat Music Hall offers balcony sightlines and a legendary chef-crafted menu, making it an ideal setting for Perez’s full-band production. Houston marks the kickoff of a five-date Texas run, and early ticket demand suggests a sell-out.

Shop for Gigi Perez tickets at House of Blues – Houston on October 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gigi Perez tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.