Gillian Welch & David Rawlings tickets on sale in Columbus

Gillian Welch and longtime partner David Rawlings will immerse Columbus fans in their spellbinding Americana harmonies at Mershon Auditorium at the Wexner Center for the Arts on Sept. 26, 2025. The duo’s sparse instrumentation and haunting vocal blend have made them pillars of the modern folk revival and favorites on soundtracks from O Brother, Where Art Thou? to Inside Llewyn Davis.

Tickets for the one-night-only performance are available now. Buyers can head to the Mershon box office or skip the service-fee surprises by shopping through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major concerts with transparent pricing.

Welch and Rawlings have spent more than two decades crafting timeless ballads such as “Everything Is Free” and “Look at Miss Ohio,” earning multiple Grammy nominations and influence across bluegrass, country and indie circles. Their Columbus appearance marks a rare Midwest stop during an otherwise coastal itinerary, giving Ohio listeners a welcome chance to catch staples like “Revelator” alongside newer material.

Mershon Auditorium’s acoustically tuned 2,500-seat setting promises an intimate evening highlighted by Rawlings’ signature vintage archtop guitar and Welch’s plaintive storytelling. Whether you discovered them via PBS, the Newport Folk Festival or the Grammy-winning All the Good Times, expect a transcendent night grounded in songcraft and soul.

