Gimme Gimme Disco tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile

Gimme Gimme Disco spins a late-night ABBA-inspired dance party at The Crocodile in Seattle on Aug. 16, 2025, starting 10 p.m. Costumes, glitter and nonstop ’70s/’80s pop bangers—from “Dancing Queen” to Donna Summer deep cuts—turn Belltown’s storied rock club into a mirror-ball paradise.

Tickets are on sale now. The Croc’s website sells GA, but ScoreBig lists the same passes with zero hidden service fees, ideal for disco devotees saving dollars for sequins and signature cocktails.

First launched in 2019, Gimme Gimme Disco has sold out rooms coast-to-coast, blending live DJ mash-ups with interactive dance-offs and confetti cannons. Seattle’s renovated Crocodile offers upgraded lights, a massive LED wall, and stout sound bass enough to make platform shoes quiver.

Doors swing at 9 p.m.; arrive early to sip themed spritzers in the new whiskey bar, Madame Lou’s. Coat check and glitter-makeup stations will keep your polyester pristine until the final “Waterloo” encore.

Shop for Gimme Gimme Disco tickets at The Crocodile on August 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gimme Gimme Disco tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.