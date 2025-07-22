Global Citizen Festival Returns to NYC With Performances by Shakira, The Weeknd

Shakira and The Weeknd will headline the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on September 27 on the Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park.

“I’m honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September,” Shakira said in a statement. “Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.”

The event will be hosted by Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman and will also include performances from Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Jackman shared that “the 2025 Global Citizen Festival marks my eleventh year as host, and I’m thrilled by the progress we’ve made over the years.”

“The growing impact of the Global Citizen movement touches every corner of the world, and I’m eager to advocate alongside my fellow ambassadors, performers, world leaders, and private sector executives to leave the world better than we found it,” Jackman said.

The Global Citizen Festival campaign aims to provide energy access to one million people across Africa, support quality education and football initiatives for 30,000 children through a partnership with FIFA, and mobilize $200 million to protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest. The campaign also includes a goal to register 40,000 volunteers in New York City to participate in local service efforts.

Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by taking action through the Global Citizen app or website. Participants can complete various advocacy tasks to gain entry to the event or purchase tickets.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Global Citizen Festival website.