Golden Girls tickets on sale in Thousand Oaks at Fred Kavli Theatre

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue serves up cheesecake-flavored comedy nostalgia at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. This non-stop parody re-imagines TV’s favorite Miami roommates—Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia—in a brand-new script packed with quick quips and 1980s callbacks.

Tickets are on sale now through the PAC box office and ScoreBig, where you’ll never pay surprise fees.

The touring production features a drag cast endorsed by Golden Girls superfans and writers, delivering rapid-fire one-liners alongside musical numbers that nudge modern pop hits into the Sunshine State storyline.

Fred Kavli Theatre’s 1,800 plush seats ensure every “Picture it, Sicily…” punch line lands crystal clear. VIP meet-and-greet upgrades (limited availability) include a post-show photo with the cast—perfect for anyone who still owns a St. Olaf T-shirt.

