Grinch Christmas tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Uihlein Hall

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! — The Musical brings Whoville cheer to Milwaukee’s Uihlein Hall on Nov. 30 2025 at 6:30 p.m. The stage adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic features the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome, Christmas,” plus eye-popping sets that recreate Mount Crumpit inside the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 2,300-seat showpiece.

Tickets are on sale now. Families can purchase through the Marcus box office or via ScoreBig, which lists family favorites with no hidden fees—a budget-friendly gift before December shopping hits full swing.

The touring production stars Broadway’s W. Scott Stewart in the lime-green fur, backed by a 20-member cast of tap-dancing Who children and the 12-foot sleigh that steals the show in Act II. A pre-show “Max the Dog” meet-and-greet is available for VIP ticketholders, and the lobby will host a Toys-for-Tots drop box for local kids.

Uihlein Hall sits along the Milwaukee RiverWalk with parking in the attached structure and streetcar access a block away. Doors open at 5 p.m.; arrive early for Grinch-themed cocoa and a selfie station beneath a 25-foot Whoville tree.

