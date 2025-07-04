Gunhild Carling tickets on sale in Boston at City Winery

Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s multi-instrumental “Queen of Swing,” brings her high-wire jazz revue to City Winery Boston on Sept. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Expect rapid-fire trumpet solos, tap-dance breaks and a bagpipe finale that turns Prohibition-era standards into roaring-20s spectacle.

Tickets are on sale now through City Winery, but ScoreBig lists table and loft seats with no hidden ticket fees—ideal for wine-flight budgets.

Carling’s viral YouTube clips have drawn 100 million views, and her live act pairs Duke Ellington classics with swing-style covers of modern pop. The Seaport-district venue’s exposed-brick acoustics frame her 10-piece family band while patrons dine on short-rib polenta and locally sourced vintages.

Doors open at 6; arrive early for bottle service or to browse the on-site barrel room. Nearby MBTA Silver Line stops a block away, and evening garage rates drop to $15 at 12 Drydock.

Shop for Gunhild Carling tickets at City Winery Boston on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gunhild Carling tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.