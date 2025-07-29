Hadestown tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages

Hadestown, the eight‑time Tony‑winning folk‑opera retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice, descends on the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for two performances—Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. The 2,703‑seat Art Deco palace will echo with Anaïs Mitchell’s New‑Orleans‑inflected score and Rachel Chavkin’s steam‑punk staging.

Tickets are on sale now. Southern California theatergoers can buy at the Pantages box office or opt for ScoreBig’s no‑fee listings, which show final pricing for everything from mezzanine bargains to orchestra prime seats.

Since winning Best Musical in 2019, Hadestown has captivated audiences with trombone‑driven choruses, a turning stage that doubles as an underground train and Hermes’ soulful narration guiding lovers through a jazz‑soaked underworld. Los Angeles crowds will recognize the Pantages’ towering proscenium from classic movie premieres, now dressed in flickering lanterns and rolling fog.

Located on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame, the theatre sits steps from historic eateries and Metro’s B‑Line. Arrive early to snap marquee selfies, then settle in for 2 hours and 40 minutes of mythic heartbreak and roof‑raising ensemble numbers like “Wait for Me.”

