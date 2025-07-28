Hadestown tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Pantages Theatre

Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, returns to Los Angeles with a powerful run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from October 21 to November 2, 2025. This reimagined Greek myth fuses music, politics, and love in a rich theatrical experience that has captivated audiences across the country.

Tickets for all Los Angeles performances are available now. Fans can purchase through the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, which offers access to top events with no hidden ticket fees.

With haunting melodies and unforgettable performances, *Hadestown* follows the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. This highly acclaimed musical by Anaïs Mitchell explores themes of hope, resilience, and the power of art in the face of adversity.

The Pantages Theatre, one of Los Angeles’ premier live performance venues, provides a fitting backdrop for the show’s visually arresting staging and evocative score. With evening and matinee options over two weeks, there are plenty of chances for Angelenos and visitors alike to witness this landmark production live.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Hadestown tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.