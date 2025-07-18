Hamilton tickets on sale in Hartford at Mortensen Hall

Hamilton, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning phenomenon that re-imagines America’s founding with hip-hop flair, is bringing a 12-performance engagement to Mortensen Hall at Bushnell Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, Nov. 4-16, 2025. The limited run offers New England theater-goers a fresh chance to experience Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark musical without a trip to Broadway.

Tickets for every Hartford date are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Mortensen Hall box office or choose ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Since its 2015 debut, Hamilton has amassed 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and a cultural footprint that few modern shows can match. Its innovative blend of rap, R&B and traditional show tunes, combined with a diverse cast retelling the story of Alexander Hamilton, has kept demand sky-high on tours around the globe.

Hartford’s Mortensen Hall—part of the historic Bushnell Center—has hosted touring Broadway juggernauts for nearly a century. Its 2,800-seat auditorium will give audiences an intimate view of the show’s rapid-fire lyrics, turntable staging and emotionally charged numbers like “My Shot” and “Wait for It.”

