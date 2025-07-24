Hannah Bahng tickets on sale in New York at Irving Plaza

Hannah Bahng brings her boundary‑pushing alternative set to Irving Plaza in New York on Oct. 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. The rising singer‑songwriter blends indie‑rock grit with cinematic soundscapes for a live experience that’s as intimate as it is electrifying.

Bahng’s critically acclaimed debut album showcased her dynamic vocal range and lyrical depth, earning praise from outlets like Pitchfork and NPR. Known for turning intimate venues into emotional sound baths, she’s quickly become a must‑see act in New York’s vibrant indie scene.

Irving Plaza’s storied stage—hosting legends from David Bowie to The Strokes—provides the perfect backdrop for Bahng’s cinematic performance. Whether you opt for general admission floor access or balcony seats, you’ll feel every note resonate through the venue’s iconic acoustics.

Pair your concert night with pre‑show cocktails at nearby East Village lounges or post‑gig late‑night bites in the Lower East Side. Don’t miss your chance to see Hannah Bahng in one of New York’s most legendary rooms.

