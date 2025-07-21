Hannah Bahng tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Theatre of the Living Arts

Hannah Bahng will headline Philadelphia’s Theatre of the Living Arts on Nov. 1, 2025, bringing her blend of melodic alt-pop and intimate storytelling to South Street’s storied stage. The Saturday-night set is scheduled for 8 p.m., giving fans a chance to dive into her breakout singles and newest material in an up-close club setting.

Tickets for the Nov. 1 show are on sale now. While the venue box office remains an option, shoppers can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees—perfect for budget-minded music lovers.

Bahng’s rise from YouTube and TikTok covers to chart-ready originals has been swift, fueled by tracks such as “Perfectly Imperfect” that showcase her airy vocals and candid lyrics. The Theatre of the Living Arts—known for crisp acoustics and a 1,000-capacity intimacy—has hosted cult favorites like Hozier and Billie Eilish in their early touring days. It’s a fitting stop for an artist who thrives on fan connection.

Philadelphia audiences can expect an evening of atmospheric production, fan-requested deep cuts and a few surprises: the singer has hinted at unreleased material making its live debut this fall. Doors open at 7 p.m.; arrive early for limited-edition merch drops exclusive to the Philly date.

