Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Reveals 2025 Lineup for 25th Anniversary Festival

Lucinda Williams, Courtney Barnett, and Samara Joy will headline the 2025 edition of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. The festival is set to take place October 3 to 5 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“I’m excited to return to Golden Gate Park for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass,” Barnett said in a statement. “Last time I played there was with Kurt Vile in 2017, and we all had such a great time.”

The initial artist roster includes more than 20 acts across multiple genres. Among those scheduled to perform are Reverend Horton Heat, Watchhouse, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Dan Tyminski Band, The String Cheese Incident, Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band, and Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes.

Sheri Sternberg, one of the festival’s founders and executive producers, reflected on the event’s growth.

“For 25 years, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has been a testament to the power of music to bring people together—free, inclusive, and rooted in the spirit of community,” she said. “What started as a humble celebration of bluegrass has grown into a beloved San Francisco tradition that honors the past while embracing the future.

“We’re proud to carry forward the legacy of Warren Hellman and look forward to gathering once again in Golden Gate Park for a weekend of unforgettable music.”

Founded by the late Warren Hellman in 2001, the festival remains free and open to the public, with multiple stages set up throughout Golden Gate Park.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website.