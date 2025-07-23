Hardwell tickets on sale in New York at Terminal 5

Hardwell performing at the MOX Revealed bus party in Miami, 2013 | Photo credit: Mox via Wikimedia Commons

Hardwell brings his stadium-sized EDM drops to Terminal 5 in New York City on Sept. 26, 2025. The Dutch DJ/producer behind global hits like “Spaceman” and “Apollo” turns the Midtown venue into a late-night rave, complete with massive visuals and relentless energy.

Tickets for the Sept. 26 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Terminal 5 box office or grab seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Hardwell’s return to touring has been marked by a refreshed sound that blends big-room anthems with darker techno textures—perfect for Terminal 5’s multi-level layout and booming sound. Expect an immersive production, surprise edits of fan favorites, and a crowd ready to jump on every beat drop.

New York dance fans know fall weekends fill fast. Lock in your spot, plan your pregame in Hell’s Kitchen, and be ready when the bass hits.

Shop for Hardwell tickets at Terminal 5 on September 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Hardwell tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.