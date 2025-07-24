Hardwell tickets on sale in Washington at Echostage

Hardwell performing at the MOX Revealed bus party in Miami, 2013 | Photo credit: Mox via Wikimedia Commons

Hardwell brings his electrifying techno and house beats to Echostage in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. The global superstar DJ will deliver an extended live set filled with high‑energy drops and immersive visuals.

Tickets are on sale now. Grab them at the Echostage box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Hardwell has headlined every major electronic dance festival, from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival. His dynamic performances feature pulsing basslines, sweeping synths and crowd‑interactive moments that keep dance floors moving.

Echostage, ranked one of the world’s top club venues, boasts a massive stage, cutting‑edge sound system and LED canopy that responds to every beat. Whether you’re on the floor or in the balcony, you’ll feel the full power of the music.

Before the show, explore nearby Barracks Row’s trendy bars and eateries, or stick around after for an official after‑party at the adjacent rooftop lounge. Don’t miss Hardwell’s D.C. debut.

Shop for Hardwell tickets at Echostage on September 25, 2025

