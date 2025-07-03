Harry Potter and The Cursed Child tickets on sale in Durham at DPAC

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child apparates into Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) for a limited winter engagement spanning Dec. 31, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. The Tony-winning stage phenomenon, famed for its spellbinding illusions and heartfelt continuation of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, will transform the Triangle’s premier theater into the Hogwarts universe for 10 performances.

Tickets for all Durham dates are on sale now. While the DPAC box office is an option, patrons can secure seats at ScoreBig to avoid hidden service charges and unlock transparent pricing on every section.

Set nineteen years after the original books, The Cursed Child follows Harry’s son Albus as a new generation grapples with time-turning adventures. Critics praise the production’s “jaw-dropping magic” (NY Times) and emotional core that resonates with longtime fans and newcomers alike. DPAC’s state-of-the-art acoustics and 2,700-seat auditorium promise a cinematic experience for Carolina Potterheads eager to witness Polyjuice-level transformations live.

The show’s visit arrives just as Durham’s vibrant downtown lights up for the new year, offering audiences pre-show dining along American Tobacco Campus and easy access from Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and beyond.

