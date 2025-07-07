Harry Potter and The Cursed Child tickets on sale in Durham

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child apparates onto the Durham Performing Arts Center stage for a five-performance residency Jan. 3–17, 2026. The Tony-winning play, adapted from J.K. Rowling’s eighth story, plunges theatergoers 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts as Harry’s son Albus grapples with a looming family legacy.

Tickets are available now at the DPAC box office and online through ScoreBig, where fans enjoy no hidden ticket fees and instant confirmation—perfect for muggles who’d rather skip the sorting-hat wait.

Praised for spellbinding illusions and an emotional narrative, the production earned six Olivier Awards and re-imagines Rowling’s wizarding world with a cast of fresh faces and breathtaking stagecraft. Critics hail the two-part play as “theater magic of the highest order” (The Guardian). Durham’s 2,700-seat venue, famed for its crystal-clear acoustics, promises every Patronus and pivotal time-turner twist will land with cinematic impact.

Located in the American Tobacco District, DPAC anchors a vibrant dining scene—ideal for pre-show butterbeer lattes or post-curtain celebratory desserts. Families and Potterheads alike should act quickly; prior North American sit-downs have sold out months in advance.

