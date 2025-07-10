Harry Potter and The Cursed Child tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child conjures a spellbinding 10-performance run at Providence Performing Arts Center from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, 2025. The Tony-winning two-part play—praised for jaw-dropping illusions and a story that propels the Wizarding World 19 years forward—marks its Rhode Island debut in the ornate 3,100-seat PPAC.

Broadway critics have hailed The Cursed Child as “mind-bending fun” (NYT), combining cinematic special effects with live theatre intimacy. Each night features soaring Dementors, time-turning plot twists and Stephen Hoggett’s kinetic choreography—a feast for first-timers and series loyalists alike.

PPAC’s gilded proscenium and updated sound system promise an immersive journey from Platform 9¾ straight to Providence. Expect brisk demand, particularly for matinee showings perfect for families.

