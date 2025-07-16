Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng to Co-Headline 2025 North American Comedy Tour

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng will come together for a 19-date North American tour beginning this October.

Titled the “Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan Tour,” the co-headlining run will feature both comedians on stage at the same time, delivering a show described as chaotic, cathartic, and unscripted.

The tour kicks off on October 3 in Seattle at WAMU Theater. From there, the comedians are set to make stops in cities such as Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Miami, Boston, New York and San Diego before wrapping up on December 26 in Vancouver at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Rather than performing individual sets, Minhaj and Chieng will appear together, addressing a wide range of topics in a live, unfiltered format. According to a press release, the show is modeled after a CNN Presidential Townhall—though it promises to be “more demented and with less decorum.”

Minhaj rose to national prominence as the host of Netflix’s Patriot Act, while Chieng is best known for his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show and his various stand-up specials.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit hasanhatesronny.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/05 — Houston, TX @ Hobby Center

10/10 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ensemble Arts Philly

10/18 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/07 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/14 — Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center

11/16 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/22 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

11/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

12/02 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/12 — San Diego, CA @ Jacobs Music Center

12/18 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

12/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre