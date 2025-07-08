Hatebreed tickets on sale in Oklahoma City at Diamond Ballroom

Hatebreed will unleash its unrelenting brand of hardcore on Oklahoma City when the Connecticut veterans headline Diamond Ballroom on July 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Fans can expect pit-starting anthems from nearly three decades of relentless touring and influential albums such as Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire and Weight of the False Self.

Tickets for the Oklahoma City date are on sale now.

Hatebreed’s summer run comes as the band celebrates 30 years of empowering lyrics and blistering riffs that helped shape modern metalcore. Front-man Jamey Jasta and company are known for marathon sets that mix deep-cut fan favorites with crowd-pleasers like “Destroy Everything” and “I Will Be Heard.”

Diamond Ballroom’s intimate layout is tailor-made for the communal energy Hatebreed thrives on. Whether you’re a longtime die-hard or catching the group for the first time, this July throw-down promises sweat-drenched sing-alongs and camaraderie in the pit.

