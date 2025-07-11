Heart tickets on sale for Manchester show at SNHU Arena

Heart will bring their powerhouse classic-rock catalog to SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Dec. 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Ann and Nancy Wilson’s Hall of Fame outfit promises a night packed with hits from “Barracuda” to “These Dreams” in the state’s largest indoor arena.

Tickets for the December performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the SNHU Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden service fees.

The Wilson sisters reunited in 2024 after a five-year hiatus, launching a celebrated tour that reminded audiences why Heart has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. Expect soaring vocals, dual-guitar fireworks and a set list spanning five decades—including the band’s latest single “Beautiful Broken.”

Manchester marks Heart’s only stop in northern New England this winter, giving Granite State rock enthusiasts a rare chance to see the Seattle-born icons live without trekking to Boston. SNHU Arena’s modern acoustics and intimate lower-bowl sightlines should showcase the group’s dynamic sound.

Whether you’ve followed Heart since the ’70s or discovered them through streaming playlists, this December show is poised to kick off the holiday season in rousing fashion.

Shop for Heart tickets at SNHU Arena on December 10, 2025

