Heart tickets on sale in Omaha at Baxter Arena

Heart brings its “Dreamboat Annie” magic back on the road, docking at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson promise power-ballad vocals and shredding guitar solos that defined rock radio from the ’70s through the MTV era.

Tickets are on sale now. While the arena’s ticket office is open daily, ScoreBig offers every seat—ice-floor GA to suite boxes—without hidden fees, ensuring Nebraska classic-rock fans pay exactly what they expect when locking in their holiday-season night out.

The set list mixes early hits “Crazy on You” and “Barracuda” with ’80s staples “Alone” and “These Dreams,” plus a few Led Zeppelin covers that showcase Ann Wilson’s still-towering range. Omaha marks the trio’s first Nebraska show since 2016, giving midwestern fans a long-awaited encore.

Baxter Arena’s 7,500-capacity bowl means even upper corners sit less than 150 feet from the stage. Free lots wrap the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus facility, but tailgaters should plan briskly—December temps average in the 30s.

Shop for Heart tickets at Baxter Arena on December 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.