Henrik tickets on sale in Chicago at Beat Kitchen

Henrik, the Nashville-based folk-pop storyteller, makes a Windy City stop at Beat Kitchen on Oct. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. His thoughtful lyricism and melodic hooks on tracks like “Lakeside” have earned comparisons to Dermot Kennedy and Vance Joy.

Secure seats through Beat Kitchen or at ScoreBig—where transparent pricing means no last-minute fees.

Henrik’s 2025 tour supports his sophomore LP, produced by Grammy winner Jacquire King (Kings of Leon). The intimate 300-capacity Beat Kitchen, nestled in Chicago’s Roscoe Village, is renowned for fostering emerging Americana acts, promising fans an up-close view.

Chicago holds special significance for Henrik, who recorded a live EP in the city during his 2022 breakout tour. Expect heartfelt storytelling and new material debuted exclusively for Midwest audiences.

Shop for Henrik tickets at Beat Kitchen on Oct. 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Henrik tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.