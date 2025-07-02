Holy Priest tickets on sale in Chicago at Ramova Theatre

Holy Priest brings pulsing hard-techno beats to Chicago’s historic Ramova Theatre on Sept. 27, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. The masked producer—known for high-octane tracks that dominate Beatport charts—promises a night of thunderous bass and warehouse-style energy in the newly restored 1920s movie palace.

Tickets for the late-September blowout are available now. ScoreBig offers transparent, fee-free pricing, giving ravers a budget-friendly alternative to box-office service charges.

Holy Priest’s rise from underground anonymity to festival fixture is rooted in uncompromising production and immersive visuals. Signature single “Agilator” surged through European clubs, while recent collaborations with industrial heavyweights cemented the artist’s boundary-pushing reputation. Fans can expect a dynamic set weaving new releases with cult-favorite bangers alongside custom LED content.

The 1,800-capacity Ramova sits in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood, pairing vintage architecture with state-of-the-art sound. After an $30-million renovation, it boasts a modern d&b audiotechnik rig and open floor ideal for extended dance sessions.

Shop for Holy Priest tickets at Ramova Theatre on September 27, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Holy Priest tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.