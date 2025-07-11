Hopscotch Music Festival Confirms 2025 Lineup with My Morning Jacket, Sparks, Earl Sweatshirt

Hopscotch Music Festival has announced the full artist lineup for its 2025 edition, set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina from September 4 to 6.

The multi-venue event, now in its 15th year, will be headlined by My Morning Jacket, Sparks, and Earl Sweatshirt. The annual festival will be held across several locations in downtown Raleigh, including City Plaza, Moore Square, and a series of participating clubs throughout the city.

Among the other performers confirmed for Hopscotch 2025 are Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Geese, Built to Spill, Crumb, Nilüfer Yanya, Yeule, and Unwound. The lineup also includes Geordie Greep, Les Savy Fav, YHWH Nailgun, Superchunk, Kyle Mooney, Pachyman, Greg Mendez, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Claire Rousay, Merce Lemon, Triathalon, Wombo, and Scarlet House.

For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the official Hopscotch website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Hopscotch 2025 Musical Festival Lineup