How the Grinch Stole Christmas tickets on sale in Baltimore

How The Grinch Stole Christmas returns to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center for a nine-show holiday run Nov. 26–30 2025. The touring musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic book invites audiences to watch the Mean One’s heart grow three sizes amid Whoville’s sparkling sets, live orchestra and Tony-winning costumes.

All performances are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased at the Hippodrome box office or through ScoreBig, where families enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden ticket fees—a budget-friendly perk ahead of the holidays.

Since first hitting Broadway in 2006, the production has delighted more than two million theatergoers nationwide with numbers like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” Charm City crowds last saw the Grinch in 2022, when multiple matinées sold out weeks in advance. This year’s engagement spans Thanksgiving weekend, making it an ideal outing for visiting relatives.

The Hippodrome’s 2,300-seat hall offers sightlines suited for young viewers, and pre-show craft stations will keep little Whos busy in the lobby. Given Baltimore’s tradition of brisk holiday ticket sales, early purchase is advised to snag prime orchestra rows.

Show schedule

