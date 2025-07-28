How the Grinch Stole Christmas tickets on sale in North Charleston

How the Grinch Stole Christmas returns to spread festive fun at North Charleston Performing Arts Center with a week of performances from December 9 to December 14, 2025. This beloved musical brings Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday story to life with dazzling sets, heartwarming songs, and the unforgettable Grinch himself.

Tickets for all North Charleston performances are available now. Fans can purchase through the venue’s box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers access to premium tickets with no hidden service fees.

Set to Max the Dog’s narration, the show follows the mean green Grinch as he tries to steal Christmas from Whoville—only to discover the true spirit of the holiday. Featuring Broadway-style production and family-friendly fun, this holiday favorite is a perfect seasonal tradition for audiences of all ages.

Past performances in North Charleston have delighted packed houses, and this year’s return engagement is expected to be no different. With multiple shows throughout the week, there’s a perfect time for everyone to enjoy the holiday cheer.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Tickets – North Charleston Showtimes

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on How the Grinch Stole Christmas tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.