How the Grinch Stole Christmas tickets on sale in Washington

How the Grinch Stole Christmas brings Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic to the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. This family‑friendly musical features whimsical set design, festive costumes and beloved songs like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Produced by the creators of Broadway’s hit family shows, this adaptation combines heartwarming storytelling with top‑tier musical numbers. Audiences of all ages will cheer as the Grinch’s cold heart melts amid the joyful Who‑villagers of Whoville.

The historic National Theatre—renowned for its Spanish‑baroque architecture and crystal‑clear acoustics—offers an immersive setting. Whether you choose orchestra seating or a balcony view, every note and costume detail shines.

Pair your theatre night with dinner in Penn Quarter or a post‑show walk among the city’s holiday lights. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is the perfect way to celebrate the season in our nation’s capital.

