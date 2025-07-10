Indiana State football tickets on sale in Terre Haute at Memorial Stadium

Indiana State Sycamores return to Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute with a six-game 2025 home slate that spans Aug. 28 through Nov. 22. Valley Football Conference rivals—including North Dakota State and Illinois State—headline the schedule, giving Sycamore fans plenty to cheer about under the fall Indiana sky.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. The stadium ticket office is one option, but season-ticket hopefuls can dodge convenience fees by buying through ScoreBig, which lists identical seats with upfront pricing.

Head Coach Curt Mallory’s squad looks to build on a breakout 2024 defense, led by linebacker Geoffrey Brown. Family-friendly kickoff times and recently upgraded concessions make Memorial Stadium a Saturday tradition in the Wabash Valley.

