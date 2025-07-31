INOHA tickets on sale in Phoenix at Rebel Lounge

INOHA via the band's official website

INOHA lands in Phoenix with an Oct. 22, 2025, show at The Rebel Lounge, starting 7:30 p.m. The fast-rising alt-rock quartet fuses atmospheric synths with post-punk guitars on singles “Hologram” and “Static,” drawing comparisons to Turnover and The 1975.

Tickets are on sale at the Rebel Lounge box office and on ScoreBig, where final prices include all fees up front.

Formed in Tempe during lockdown, INOHA broke regionally when their EP Sleepless Sun hit Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist. A string of sold-out Southwest club dates followed, culminating in this hometown-adjacent headliner celebrating a forthcoming full-length.

The Rebel Lounge—the former Mason Jar that nurtured Jimmy Eat World—holds just 300 fans, guaranteeing an up-close experience. Expect new tracks premiered live, plus a merch pop-up featuring limited vinyl variants.

