INTL Night tickets on sale in Denver at Club Vinyl

INTL Night brings Afro-Caribbean heat to Club Vinyl in Denver on Aug. 9, 2025, kicking off at 10 p.m. The long-running dance party fuses amapiano, Afrobeats, dancehall and Latin trap across four floors of Funktion-One sound in LoDo’s warehouse district.

Tickets are on sale now at Club Vinyl’s box office and through ScoreBig, where no hidden ticket fees keep budgets in check for bottle service or late-night tacos on Blake Street.

Resident DJs Manny X and Djembe John will spin against a backdrop of LED walls and CO 2 cannons, while rooftop patios showcase skyline views between sets. Recent INTL Night pop-ups in Houston and Atlanta sold out in under 48 hours, signaling strong demand among Denver’s growing global-beats community.

Doors open at 9 p.m.; arrive before 10 to dodge peak lines and snag early-bird drink specials. The venue’s 18-plus basement lounge offers an alternative vibe for under-21 dancers, while VIP mezzanine tables overlook the main floor’s circle-skank battles.

Shop for INTL Night tickets at Club Vinyl on August 9, 2025

