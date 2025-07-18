Islanders-Rangers preseason tickets on sale at UBS Arena, Elmont

New York Islanders square off against their crosstown nemesis, the New York Rangers, in preseason action at UBS Arena on Sept. 29 2025 at 7 p.m. It’s the first Isles-Rangers clash of the new campaign—and the rivalry’s inaugural edition in the two-year-old Belmont Park venue.

Tickets are on sale now via the UBS Arena box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden fees, allowing Blue and Orange fans to save cash for team merch.

Islanders captain Anders Lee will test rookie lines against the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox, setting the stage for regular-season fireworks. The 17,255-seat UBS Arena boasts the NHL’s largest scoreboards and in-seat Wi-Fi that keeps up with real-time stats.

With the LIRR delivering fans from Penn Station in under 35 minutes, Long Island’s newest sports cathedral is primed for a packed house that sounds mid-April loud—even in September.

Shop for New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers tickets at UBS Arena on September 29 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.