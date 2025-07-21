Islanders vs. Devils tickets on sale at UBS Arena

New York Islanders preseason hockey returns to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sept. 26 2025, when the Isles host their Hudson River rivals, the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is 7 p.m. inside the Belmont Park–adjacent venue that debuted only three seasons ago with $1-billion sight lines and NHL-best Wi-Fi.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through the arena’s Ticketmaster portal or skip service charges via ScoreBig, which lists NHL matchups with no hidden fees—ideal for families pricing out parking and popcorn.

Although the result won’t count in the standings, bragging rights always matter between Isles and Devils faithful. This first look at coach Patrick Roy’s revamped forward lines could feature rookie phenom Leo Larsson against Jack Hughes and a Devils team hungry to reclaim Metropolitan swagger. Expect split-squad lineups, but also regular-season-level intensity as depth players battle for roster spots.

The UBS concourse offers Long Island craft brews and the “Offside Waffle,” plus a team store packed with 2025-26 alternate jerseys. Long Island Rail Road’s Belmont stop delivers fans steps from Gate 5, while the Cross-Island Parkway handles drivers.

