Jade Bird tickets on sale in San Antonio at Paper Tiger

Jade Bird returns to Texas with an Oct. 14, 2025, show at Paper Tiger in San Antonio. The British singer-songwriter—celebrated for Americana-steeped tracks “Lottery” and “I Get No Joy”—takes the stage at 8 p.m. for a night of confessional storytelling and electric guitar hooks.

Score tickets through the venue or via ScoreBig, where fans pay the listed price without hidden add-on fees.

Bird’s latest EP, recorded in Nashville, expands her sound with Southern gothic textures and harmonies that shine in smaller clubs like Paper Tiger. Her 2023 set at Austin City Limits earned rave reviews, and this San Antonio date offers a chance to experience her dynamic vocals up close.

The historic St. Mary’s Strip venue has hosted breakthrough acts from Phoebe Bridgers to Black Pumas, making it the perfect backdrop for Bird’s genre-crossing style.

Shop for Jade Bird tickets at Paper Tiger on Oct. 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jade Bird tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.