Jeff Dunham tickets on sale for Fargo show at Scheels Arena

Jeff Dunham brings his “Still Not Canceled” tour—and puppets Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Bubba J—to Scheels Arena in Fargo on Nov. 7, 2025. The ventriloquism superstar, who holds the record for most tickets sold by a stand-up comedian, promises a night of rapid-fire jokes, sharp ad-libs and the irreverent banter that made him a global phenomenon.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the arena or skip fees at ScoreBig, which lists a full range of seating at transparent prices.

Dunham’s blend of satire and character-driven comedy has spawned Netflix specials and millions of YouTube views. Fargo marks the only North Dakota stop on the fall leg, giving regional comedy lovers a rare chance to see the franchise live without a long road trip.

Doors open early, so arrive in time to explore brand-new concessions and grab merch before the show. Expect fresh material alongside classic routines—plus a few surprise comments from Achmed about North Dakota winters.

Shop for Jeff Dunham tickets at Scheels Arena on November 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jeff Dunham tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.