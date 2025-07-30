Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Columbus, Georgia

Ventriloquism superstar Jeff Dunham brings his cast of outspoken puppets—including Walter, Peanut and Bubba J—to the Columbus Civic Center on Nov. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. The “Still Not Canceled” tour dishes topical laughs and classic bits in one of Georgia’s liveliest midsize arenas.

Tickets are on sale now through venue outlets, but ScoreBig posts the same seats with no hidden service fees, stretching comedy budgets further.

Dunham’s global ticket sales rank among the top‑selling stand‑ups of all time. Recent Netflix specials have introduced new dummies and skewered everything from pop culture to politics. Columbus fans can expect fresh material honed in sold‑out arenas across the South.

The 10,000‑seat Civic Center offers free on‑site parking and sits minutes from Uptown’s riverfront dining, making pre‑show dinner plans a breeze. Past Dunham visits to Georgia have sold out quickly, so lock in your seats before Walter starts complaining there’s nowhere left to sit.

