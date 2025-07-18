Jeff Tweedy tickets on sale in Chicago at The Salt Shed

Jeff Tweedy, frontman of Chicago’s own Wilco, will headline The Salt Shed Indoors on Nov. 1, 2025, delivering an intimate evening of acoustic storytelling along the banks of the North Branch Canal. Fresh from a summer festival swing, Tweedy’s solo show promises career-spanning tracks—from Wilco staples “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” to solo gems “Love Is the King.”

Tickets are available now at The Salt Shed box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid last-minute service-fee surprises.

Converted from a century-old Morton Salt warehouse, The Salt Shed pairs soaring timber beams with warm club acoustics, making it a perfect backdrop for Tweedy’s wry banter and finger-picked melodies. Chicago fans know the singer-songwriter rarely plays the same set twice; expect deep cuts, unreleased material and maybe even a few stories from his bestselling memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

This hometown stop lands just before Wilco’s annual Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico, offering local devotees a sneak preview of new arrangements. With only 3,600 seats, the show is likely to sell quickly—secure yours now.

