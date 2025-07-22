Jerry Seinfeld tickets on sale in Ledyard at Premier Theater

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, on Dec. 13, 2025. Expect the observational master to deliver a tight set of new material and classic themes—refined through decades on the stand-up circuit.

Tickets are on sale now through Foxwoods and ScoreBig.

Seinfeld’s casino dates are known to sell out quickly thanks to the intimate setting and the destination’s built-in weekend getaway appeal. Pair the show with dining, gaming, or a spa visit to round out a December escape before the holiday rush.

Lock in your seats soon—there’s nothing routine about catching one of the greatest living comedians live.

