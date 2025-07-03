Jesse McCartney Announces 2025 Weightless Tour Across North America

Jesse McCartney is hitting the road again. The singer, songwriter, and actor has unveiled plans for “The Weightless Tour,” set to make stops across North America. The announcement follows the recent release of his latest EP, All’s Well.

The upcoming tour is scheduled to kick off on September 30, in Washington, D.C., at Howard Theatre. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Atlantic City, New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Orlando, Austin, Colorado and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 15 in San Francisco.

The Weightless Tour arrives shortly after McCartney wrapped his All’s Well Tour in 2024, a run that saw him sharing the stage with Just Seconds Apart and Lorelei Marcell.

Released on April 5, All’s Well features a handful of new tracks, including a guest appearance from viral rapper Yung Gravy. The project marks McCartney’s first major release since his 2021 album New Stage.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit McCartney’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sep 30, 2025 — Howard Theatre, Washington, DC

Oct 3, 2025 — Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 4, 2025 — The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

Oct 7, 2025 — Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

Oct 9, 2025 — Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Oct 10, 2025 — Louisville Palace, Louisville, KY

Oct 11, 2025 — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Oct 14, 2025 — KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

Oct 16, 2025 — Massey Hall at Allied Music Centre, Toronto, ON

Oct 17, 2025 — The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

Oct 18, 2025 — Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA

Oct 21, 2025 — The Refinery, North Charleston, SC

Oct 22, 2025 — Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

Oct 24, 2025 — Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, FL

Nov 1, 2025 — The Palace Theatre, Saint Paul, MN

Nov 3, 2025 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

Nov 4, 2025 — White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs, Houston, TX

Nov 6, 2025 — Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Nov 7, 2025 — The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 8, 2025 — Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 11, 2025 — Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, San Diego, CA

Nov 13, 2025 — Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 14, 2025 — Channel 24, Sacramento, CA

Nov 15, 2025 — Warfield, San Francisco, CA