Joe Bonamassa tickets on sale in Clearwater

Joe Bonamassa brings his signature blues‑rock guitar virtuosity to The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Fla., on March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. Fans can look forward to a night of soaring solos and soulful vocals.

Bonamassa has earned acclaim for revitalizing traditional blues for new generations. With a catalog spanning from uptempo shuffles to stirring ballads, he’s performed sold‑out shows worldwide and earned multiple Blues Music Awards.

The intimate BayCare Sound pavilion offers premium sightlines and acoustics, ensuring every riff cuts through the evening air. Whether you prefer lawn seating under the stars or a front‑row pavilion chair, there’s a perfect vantage point for this one‑night performance.

Clearwater’s waterfront dining and nightlife make for a memorable pre‑show dinner or post‑concert celebration. Don’t miss your chance to see Bonamassa deliver his critically acclaimed 15th studio album live on stage.

